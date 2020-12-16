Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Live updates as Government to review Covid tiers

UK Government to review Covid tiers - live updates

By Lewis Berrill

    Today, the first Covid tier review following the country's emergence from the second lockdown will be published.
  • The Government will confirm which areas remain in their current tier and which ones move up or down a tier.
  • Earlier this week we learnt that Greater London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire would be placed into Tier 3.
  • However, today those parts which first escaped moving into Tier 3 may end up there by the end of today.
  • The Government has also today confirmed a relaxation of rules over the Christmas period, a move which many thought may be under threat as cases rose across the country.
  • More to follow.