Government announces plans for Christmas restrictions - recap

UK Government reveals Christmas coronavirus plans - recap
- Today, the first Covid tier review following the country's emergence from the second lockdown will be published.
- The Government will confirm which areas remain in their current tier and which ones move up or down a tier.
- Earlier this week we learnt that Greater London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire would be placed into Tier 3.
- However, today those parts which first escaped moving into Tier 3 may end up there by the end of today.
- The Government has also today confirmed a relaxation of rules over the Christmas period, a move which many thought may be under threat as cases rose across the country.
- More to follow.
