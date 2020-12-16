SIX "clandestines" were found after police searched a lorry in Essex.
Essex Police's Commercial Vehicle Unit was carrying out road checks in Boreham this morning when they came across the lorry this morning.
Searches inside the trailer found six people inside the trailer, hidden in with the boxes of goods being delivered.
Two drivers have been arrested along with the clandestines.
A spokesman for the unit wrote on Twitter: "CVU conducting road check at Boreham and 6 clandestines located in trailer and arrested.
"Both drivers arrested."
