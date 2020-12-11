As the Government announces extra tests for secondary school children, the county council reveals the test centres available.
As cases continue to rise, young people of secondary school age are being urged to take a test. Pupils should also have a second test 4-7 days prior to returning to school in January.
Appointments must be booked online in advance. Locations for Covid-19 community testing from today are:
- Shoebury Park, Elm Rd, Shoeburyness, Southend-on-Sea, SS3 9SF
- Car Park 12, Cherrydown West, Basildon, SS16 5AJ
- The Paddocks, Long Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0JA
- HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE
- The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9NN
- Harlow Town Football Club car park, Elizabeth Way, Harlow CM19 5BE
- Harlow Rugby Club car park, Howard Way, Latton Bush, Harlow CM20 3FD
- Long Stay Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE
- Barleylands Farm Park & The Village, Barleylands Road, Billericay, Essex, CM11 2UD
- Wat Tyler Country Park, Pitsea Hall Lane, Pitsea, Basildon, Essex, SS16 4UH
Fixed testing centres also operational in Essex are;
- Stansted Airport, Long Stay Car Park, Jet Park, Round Coppice Road, Stansted, CM24 1RY
- Adult Community Learning, Churchill Ave, Basildon SS14 3SG
- Sawyers Car park, Anglia Ruskin University, CM11SQ
- University of Essex, Colchester Campus Car Park A, Park Rd, Wivenhoe, Colchester CO4 3SQ
