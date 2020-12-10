CASES of coronavirus across Essex, Southend and Thurrock have increased by more than 1,200 in the past 24 hours.
Public Health England figures show that 25,563people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am today (December 10) in Essex County Council area.
This represents an increase of 924 cases and is up from 24,639 the same time on Tuesday.
In Southend there have now been 3,131 confirmed cases, up by 134 in 24 hours.
In Thurrock there have been 168 new cases in the latest 24 hour period.
This means across the whole of the county another 1,226 cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.
The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 1,716.6 cases per 100,000 people across the whole pandemic, lower than the England average of 2,690.
