MASS coronavirus testing will be rolled out to secondary schools in parts of Essex, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Speaking at a briefing in Downing Street on Thursday afternoon, Mr Hancock announced the roll out of mass testing to schools in parts of Essex, London and Kent.

He said: "I’m particularly concerned about the number of cases in London, Kent and Essex. Cases are rising and in many areas are already high.

“Looking into the detail, the testing results and survey shows us that by far the fastest rise is among secondary school age children 11-18 years old, while the rate among adults in London is broadly flat.

“But we know from experience that a sharp rise in case in younger people can lead to a rise among more vulnerable age groups later.

“We need to do everything we can to stop the spread among school age children in London right now – we must not wait until the review, which will take place on December 16. We need to take targeted action immediately.”

The coronavirus infection rate varies widely across the county, with the south most affected.

Council leaders in Basildon have been calling for schools to shut early to help get the infection rate down.

Mr Hancock said Essex schools near London would have access to mass testing in the hopes of driving down the infection rate.

He said: “Having spoken to the leaders of London’s councils and the mayor, we’ve decided to put in place an immediate plan for testing all secondary school aged children in the seven worst affected boroughs of London, in parts of Essex that border London and parts of Kent.

“We want to keep schools open because that is both right for education and for public health.

“We are therefore surging mobile testing units and will be working with schools and local authorities to encourage these children and their families to get tested over the coming days. More details will be set out tomorrow.

“I want to urge all those involved to step forward for the testing.

“It is important that 11-18 years olds get tested in these boroughs, irrespective of whether they have symptoms.”