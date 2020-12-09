An app which has been used to keep track of the Covid-19 spread in your area shows what tier you’re likely to be in when the system is reviewed next week.

The ZOE Covid symptom study app has been a popular method for those wishing to keep track with Covid-19 rates, as it presents data from ZOE and King’s College London in a simplified display.

The app functions by collecting user-generated data on their symptoms, creating an easy method to display projections of the current rates and affect Covid-19 is happening, faster than the official Government numbers released.

The data based on around one million weekly reporters and the proportion of newly symptomatic users who have positive swab tests.

Professor Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology of King's College London and Principal Investigator of the ZOE Covid Symptom Study app, is leading the team and tweeted on Friday: "We launched today on the ZOE app, a complex dashboard about the stats for English tiers based on the govt criteria on prevalence, trends and NHS capacity."

According to the professor, the team plans on simplifying the format of the data, but it is currently available to all users who self-report on the app.

Here is the data currently available around the south east of England.

Credit: ZOE app

The data shows that rates of active cases are decreasing in various areas, but London for example now has a higher rate than some Tier 3 areas.

Coronavirus data will be reviewed by the Government every two weeks to see whether areas should face tougher or less coronavirus restrictions.

Wednesday (December 16) will mark the first review date for the Tier system, and any changes decided will come into effect on December 19.

Parliament will later vote whether the Tier approach should continue on January 27.

The figures on the ZOE app showed 20,497 daily new symptomatic cases of the virus in the UK on average over the two weeks up to November 29, excluding care homes.