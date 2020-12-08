Health Secretary Matt Hancock has voiced fears over a rise in coronavirus cases in "parts of Essex" and urged people to continue respecting the rules despite the vaccine being rolled out in Basildon today.

According to the latest figures, the infection rate in Essex is now at its highest, at 160.6.

That figure is likely to be driven by the worrying rise in Basildon, which has seen the borough become the sixth-worst hit area in the country, and the hardest-hit in the east of England.

It now has an infection rate of 390.5, more than double the Essex average.

Speaking about getting the country "back to normal", Mr Hancock said: “We’ve said that we think that, from the spring, things can start getting back to normal, and, because we’ve been able to get this vaccination programme going sooner than anywhere else in the world, we’ll be able to bring that date forward a bit.

“I have great hopes for summer 2021 and I hope we can lift the restrictions from the spring.”

But he stressed that while the vaccine rollout is an “incredibly important moment on the march out of this pandemic”, he cautioned that “we’ve still got a long march to go this winter”.

“People need to keep respecting the rules and try to live in a way that if you have the virus infects as few people as possible.

“And we are seeing rising numbers of cases in parts of Essex, parts of Kent and parts of London in particular – and we’ve got to keep this under control.”