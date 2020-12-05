Martin Lewis has issued a warning to Tesco Clubcard holders.

The Money Saving Expert said shoppers will no longer be able to spend their Clubcard points on Now TV credit from January.

Millions of people will be affected by the change.

Currently, Tesco customers can spend their Clubcard points on Now TV credit with it tripling in value.

However, as of January 31, this deal with no longer be offered by the supermarket chain.

Martin Lewis speaking on ITV's This Morning

The credit that Tesco customers have previously spent Clubcard points on will still be valid until the expiration date supplied in the e-mail sent when exchanged.

The Money Saving Expert website has listed some important advice for other ways to convert your points into credit.

The advice reads: "Now TV was one of our top pick Clubcard boost deals, and we haven't seen any similar boost deals for other streaming services.

"You can get triple the value with Cineworld too (ie, you can swap 50p in Clubcard vouchers for £1.50 towards a Cineworld cinema ticket), though it's worth bearing in mind that Cineworld cinemas across the UK are currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

"However, it's well worth looking at what other Clubcard boost deals you can take advantage of, as they'll make your points go much further.

"Spend 500 Clubcard points on your shopping at the checkout and you'll save £5, whereas with a triple-point boost deal you'll save £15."

Prior to this deal, there was nothing else of this value for streaming service available to exchange Clubcard points for.

There are other Clubcard boost offers which will triple your points' worth including, Goldsmiths vouchers, railcards and magazine subscriptions.

Martin previously issued a warning to shoppers embarking on their Christmas shopping.

He said shoppers should be aware of their rights if they need to return anything.

He said: "The real issue here is how long you have to return gifts online.

"In store you have no right to return unless the shop allows it or the product is faulty.

"Goods bought online, unless they are perishable or personalised, you have an absolute right to return and you have 14 days with which to notify them of your intent to return and then a further 14 days to send it back, so maximum is 28 days.

"A lot of people think the maximum is 28 days, that's not the case, if you tell them you're returning it after three days you have 14 days to return it.

"If you bought it online you actually have more rights."

He also advised against buying gift cards.