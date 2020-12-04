A weather warning for ice has been put in place with temperatures likely to fall to freezing overnight.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for London and the East of England and is set to last from 9pm tonight to 10am on Saturday.
It said icy patches are expected to form overnight.
The weather forecaster is warning that some people may be injured from slips and falls on icy surfaces, with icy patches also expected on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
It said: “Cloud is expected to clear this evening and overnight allowing temperatures to fall close to freezing which may lead to icy patches on untreated surfaces.
“A few showers are also expected across Kent and the far east of Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk which may lead to more widespread ice in these areas.”
