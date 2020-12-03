The Windsor Wonderland, with the Queen's extravagant decorations, has been revealed.

Many Essex households like to go all out for Christmas and it seems Windsor Castle is no different.

The Berkshire royal residence, where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will be spending the festive season, has been transformed with twinkling lights, festive garlands and towering 20ft Christmas trees topped with angels.

Visitors will be able to view the dazzling decorations in the State Apartments - which are separate from the Queen's private quarters.

It comes as it was announced the Queen has been forced to cancel her annual Christmas gift-giving ceremony for the first time in her reign due to Covid restrictions.

Huge trees tower above staff coverged in glittery and festive decorations.

It is understood the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will not take advantage of the relaxed Covid restrictions to form a Christmas bubble with other households.

It means the couple face spending Christmas Day without any of their four children for the first time since 1949, when the then Princess Elizabeth left a one-year-old Charles in the UK so she could be with Prince Philip in Malta.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend Christmas at Highgrove, in Gloucestershire, although they expect to see the Queen and Prince Philip at Windsor at some point over the festive season. Camilla will also spend time with her family. In Tier 2 regions, like Windsor, up to six people from different households are able to mix outdoors. This means the Queen and Prince Philip could meet with family members for horse riding or walks in the grounds of Windsor Castle.