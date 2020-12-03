Christmas dinner is the star of the show when it comes to celebrating the festive season with families and friends.

But while most of us can't wait to tuck into our turkey, with all the trimmings of course, it's often a not so enjoyable for whoever is left to cook it.

If slaving over the stove isn’t your idea of a perfect Christmas, Aldi has solved the problem by offering freshly cooked Christmas dinners to be delivered straight to your door for just £5.

How to order - and how much it costs

The supermarket is providing a full hot roast dinner for delivery at Christmas, with orders to be made via Deliveroo. The dinners will be available to pre-order from Saturday 12 December on the food delivery app, and dropped off the following day at a time of your choosing.

Unfortunately the offer will only be rolled out in select locations in London, Edinburgh and Manchester on Sunday 13 December.

The meal has a choice of a traditional meat or vegan option, and comes with all the trimmings, including carrots, roast potatoes and pigs in blankets, cooked by top chef, Neil Rankin.

And it only costs £5, with the donation to be given to charity.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said, "After a year unlike any other, we want to give our customers a treat by taking the stress out of cooking at home, which is why we’ve partnered with Neil Rankin and Deliveroo to create Christmas on a Plate.

"Our research has shown that people will be celebrating in many different ways this year, but one thing is for certain – the nation is still gearing up to enjoy an amazing Christmas dinner and that’s where we’re best placed to help, with beautiful food at great value.

“We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy quality food not just at Christmas, but every day of the year, and that’s why all proceeds of our initiative will go to Neighbourly, supporting local charities and communities.”

What does the dinner include?





The following food items will be including in Aldi’s Christmas dinner delivery menu:

Meat option

Portion of roast turkey

Truffle Pigs in Blankets

‘Aldi Amazing’ Roast Potatoes

Cumin roasted carrots

Yorkshire Puds made from scratch

Spiced cider Stuffing, roast squash and cranberry onion Pithivier

Fried sprouts with, cranberries, rainbow peppercorns, ginger and garlic

Vegan option