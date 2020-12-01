Debenhams website is not working for some users across the UK as the store struggles to cope with demand for its Christmas sale.

Debenhams is preparing its last ever Christmas blow-out after last ditch attempts to save the ailing department store collapsed on Tuesday morning.

JD Sports, which was tipped to rescue the 242-year-old department store, said it's no longer interested after Arcadia, which is worth £75million a year to Debenhams, collapsed.

And tonight online shoppers have been left frustrated as the website keeps going down.

Many users are getting the message: “Sorry for the wait, we are currently using a virtual queue due to exceptional demand.

"We will get you onto the site as soon as possible.

"Thank you for your patience."

Shoppers are then told the wait is no more than half an hour.

The website is trading as usual and stores will be open in line with local Government guidance. We are accepting orders and processing refunds and returns as normal. We continue to accept credit cards, store cards, gift cards and Beauty Club rewards as forms of payment. pic.twitter.com/Pwl3C9y8i4 — Debenhams (@Debenhams) December 1, 2020

Responding to one shopper on Twitter, a spokeswoman for Debenhams said: "We are very popular right now and experiencing a technical issue with our website.

"We have identified the issue and are working hard to resolve it. Thank you - Lauren"

The chain is now preparing a 70 per cent off pre-Christmas clearance in what's expected to be the last ever sale across its remaining 124 stores.

The company said it will continue to trade on the high street and online with a fire sale of its stock when England’s national lockdown ends tomorrow.

"Debenhams will continue to trade through its 124 UK stores and online to clear its current and contracted stocks," a statement said.

Dubbed 'Wild Wednesday', December 2 is set to be one of the busiest shopping days of the year as retailers return from lockdown with new 24-hour trading times in a bid to claw back the £900million lost a day as a result of covid-19 restrictions.

Images inside Debenhams on Oxford Street show stock ready to be sold at a cut price as restructuring firm Hilco prepare to wind down the company.

Shoppers are being urged to spend gift cards and return any unwanted goods with the chain likely to be liquidated by the end of 2020.

Hilco said "UK operations will close" if no new offers come forward.

It comes on the worst day for retail since the pandemic hit, with more than 20,000 jobs placed at risk in less than 24-hours.

Arcadia, which triggered the latest Debenhams announcement, placed 13,000 workers at risk of redundancy on Monday night as it crashed into administration with 444 stores at risk.