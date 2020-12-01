Rita Ora has apologised for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by holding a lavish 30th birthday bash at a Notting Hill restaurant.

In a message to fans she said sorry for the 'serious and inexcusable error of judgement' as a source confirmed she has offered to pay the proposed £10,000 fine over the event.

The singer, whose mother is a nurse, was initially reported to have invited 30 friends to the restaurant in Notting Hill, West London, to mark the occasion.

But the group, said to have partied 'until the early hours', was said by sources close to her to have been just seven.

Metropolitan Police officers had been called to Casa Cruz in West London on Saturday night at 9pm but at the time found no evidence.

But following further information, police continued their investigation today, but without success as staff inside the restaurant seemed oblivious to officers' efforts to get in this morning.

The breach was a far cry from Rita's actions earlier this year, when she launched coronavirus safety merchandise, emblazoned with the logo 'Stop the spread'.

But in her apology this morning she admitted: 'Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday.

'It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK. I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk.

'This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.

'I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won't make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.'

A source close to Ora told MailOnline: 'Rita knows her actions were wrong which is why she has voluntarily paid the £10,000 fine to the council. She hopes this will go some way to making up for her error of judgement.'

It came as Kensington and Chelsea Council confirmed it too was investigating the party.

A spokesman said: 'We are aware of the reports and will be investigating them with the premises.'