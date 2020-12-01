Martin Lewis has issued a warning to Currys PC World customers after shoppers were left out of pocket.

The MoneySavingExpert said gift cards shoppers have found orders failing and their funds were wiped.

Speaking out to alert his newsletter subscribers, Mr Lewis warned some customers are now hundreds out of pocket.

Currys PC World said a "temporary outage" on its website caused by an "unprecedented volume of customers" was the issue.

It has vowed to reimburse anybody affected in a message on Twitter.

Martin Lewis has issued a stern warning to Christmas shoppers

Mr Lewis said: “Currys has been lax and languid.

"People first started tweeting me about missing gift card money on Friday.

"We alerted the firm immediately.

“Yet barring an unspecific statement, it’s not given people any real direction about how they can get their money, often £100s back – and customers report its help services have been mostly unresponsive.

"That’s a fail.

“Not only must it ensure everyone’s gift cards are refunded, but those affected should be allowed to still purchase items at Black Friday prices so they don’t miss out.

"People have enough to deal with this Christmas without Currys adding to it.

"It needs to confirm arrangements immediately.”

Martin previously said he is "not a fan of gift cards", after viewers asked what their rights are in terms of using Cineworld gift cards now the cinema chain has closed.

He said: "The biggest answer I can give you and anyone else is, and I've said this many times before but never has it been more pertinent - I am extremely anti gift cards."

"The simple fact is that first of all some of them date - so someone buys them for you and if you don't use them in two years they are not worth it.

"But more importantly, if the company goes bust they are worthless.

"You just have to claim as a creditor on the administator."

He continued: "In this time of terrible uncertainty, and retailers won't like me saying this, the last thing I would be giving anyone for Christmas is a gift card, unless it is from a company I was absolutely rock certain."

Martin added that if you are going to purchase a gift card, companies like Amazon and Selfridges could be safer bets, but said: "I'm taking a guess I don't know the strength of these companies".