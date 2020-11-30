POLICE are trying to find the family of a young man who died while trying to cross a motorway on foot one year ago.

He died at the scene after being struck by several vehicles on the M1.

The identity of the casualty remains unknown following the fatal collision on November 29, 2019.

Northamptonshire Police have issued a renewed appeal alongside a new e-fit image of the man to see if his family can be found.

An e-fit of a man who died when he was hit by several vehicles while trying to cross the M1 last year

This appeal has been shared by police forces across the country, including Sussex Police, in the hope that someone will recognise the image.

Detective Sergeant Mahesh Patel of Northamptonshire Police said: "It’s been a year now since this fatal road traffic collision and, despite extensive enquiries, including circulating this man’s DNA and fingerprints internationally, his identity still remains unknown.

“This man is someone’s son and, somewhere out there, he has a family who may have no idea that he has sadly died.

“I’m therefore really keen to re-appeal for information in the hope that we might be able to get in touch with a relative so he can be properly laid to rest.

Can you help us identify this man who died a year ago on the M1? We're really keen to find his family so he can be properly laid to rest. https://t.co/ZDTB6dExTj pic.twitter.com/6cEdxVUZ2H — Northants Police (@NorthantsPolice) November 30, 2020

"Even someone with the smallest piece of information is encouraged to come forward.”

An expert at Liverpool John Moores University produced the e-fit to show what the man would have looked like, in the hope that someone will recognise him and be able to provide information on his identity.

He is believed to have been in his late teens or early 20s, with black hair and brown eyes.

He had a wispy growth of facial hair and what looks to be an old piercing in his left ear lobe. He also had two faint linear scars, about 1.5cm and 3cm long, on the back of his lower left arm.

At the time of his death, he was wearing a black, long-sleeved top marked with the words "The Urban Club, Bronx", a black and grey jumper and black jeans.

He was carrying a European plug phone charger, some euros and a Samsung mobile phone with an Orange France sim card in it.

Are you able to help our colleagues @NorthantsPolice identify this man who died on the M1 a year ago? https://t.co/fWbFrhls4u — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) November 30, 2020

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "It is suspected that he may have entered the country illegally, disembarked from a lorry, and for unknown reasons crossed the southbound carriageway of the M1, making it successfully across all three lanes, before being struck in an attempt to then cross the northbound carriageway.

"Anyone who recognises the man or knows who he might be is asked to please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."