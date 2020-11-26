The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex has increased to 24,898 according to latest figures.
Public Health England figures show that 19,698 people in the Essex County Council area have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19.
The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 1,322.7 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 2,407.8.
The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock has increased and official figures show the total is now 2,845.
Meanwhile, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend now sits at
2,355.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased is now 1,574,562.
