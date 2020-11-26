A new Government tool has revealed which tier Essex will be placed into from December 2.
Matt Hancock is due to outline the finer details in a speech to the House of Commons at 11.30am.
But a new tool launched by the Government - which has now crashed as a result of the volume of traffic - shows each Essex district has been placed into Tier 2.
Although the image above is for Southend, each Essex district has been placed in tier 2.
What does it mean?
Tier 2 restrictions include a ban on households mixing indoors and pubs, and restaurants only able to sell alcohol with a “substantial meal”.
That will impact pubs which do not serve food.
The restrictions are understood to be reviewed every two weeks.
