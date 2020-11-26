The Health Secretary is to set out which tier Essex will fall under after the end of the national lockdown.
Matt Hancock will make the announcement in Parliament today (November 26) after the Government set out its Covid-19 “winter plan” earlier this week.
Essex County Council has requested that the county is placed in the lowest level of restrictions, tier one, despite Essex being in tier two when the national lockdown was announced.
The new tier system features changes including the news that all non-essential retail, hairdressers and beauty salons can remain open across all three tiers. The new rules will come into effect on at midnight on Wednesday when the national lockdown ends.
But, which tier do you think we should fall into?
