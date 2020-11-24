Martin Lewis has revealed a trick which could see married couples paid close to £1,200 in time for Christmas.

The Money Saving Expert urged married couples to check if they're eligible for the government's Marriage Tax Allowance.

The allowance, described by Martin as a "reward for marriage through the tax system", can be applied for by married couples and those in a civil partnership.

He warned hundreds and thousands of people, who were born after April 6, 1935, are eligible and missing out.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis

Martin revealed the scheme is seeing some couples rewarded with up to £1,188 in some cases as it can be backdated over four years.

He then added it is paid relatively quickly by the state, and many could get it before Christmas.

Speaking on ITV show Lorraine, Money Saving Expert founder Mr Lewis said: "If in your marriage one of you is a non-tax payer and one of you is a basic, 20 per cent rate tax payer, the non-tax payer can apply to shift 10 per cent of their personal allowance to the tax payer.

"Your personal allowance is money you can earn without paying tax on it.

"So, this year, 10 per cent of that is £1,250, so think of it, we take £1,250 from somebody who doesn't pay tax, we give it to the tax payer who would usually pay 20 per cent on that, and that's a saving of £250.

"As it can be backdated for four years, if you are eligible, in total, there are people out there getting cheques for up to £1,188.

"This could come really quickly, many people will get this money before Christmas, if they apply now.

"The non-tax payer has to apply, it's on gov.uk.

"It's a little question set to see if you're eligible.

"There are hundreds of thousands of eligible people missing out."

Martin previously urged all couples to produce a financial fact sheet.

Speaking on ITV's the Martin Lewis Money Show, Martin said usually one person in a household takes the lead when it comes to finances, leaving the other vulnerable.

In one case, a woman was left unable to pay the mortgage because she didn't know where the savings were kept, he explained.