Live updates as post-lockdown plans to be announced by Boris Johnson

Post-lockdown Christmas plan to be announced by Boris Johnson - live
- Today the Prime Minister will announce how England will emerge from the second national lockdown on December 2.
- --
- Boris Johnson will introduce the plans to the Commons at 3pm and will hold a further press conference at 5pm.
- --
- Mr Johnson is expected to announce a revamped three-tier system, with more areas placed in higher tiers and the tier specific restrictions amended.
- --
- It is understood pubs and restaurants will be allowed to stay open later than the 10pm curfew which previously existed.
- --
- In terms of Christmas plans, it is currently expected the PM will announce several households – potentially three – could be allowed to create a bubble temporarily between December 22 and 28.
- --
- On Thursday, Ministers are expected to announce what tier each area has been assigned.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment