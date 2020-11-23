Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Live updates as post-lockdown plans to be announced by Boris Johnson

Post-lockdown Christmas plan to be announced by Boris Johnson - live

By Lewis Berrill

Last updated:

    Today the Prime Minister will announce how England will emerge from the second national lockdown on December 2.
  • Boris Johnson will introduce the plans to the Commons at 3pm and will hold a further press conference at 5pm.
  • Mr Johnson is expected to announce a revamped three-tier system, with more areas placed in higher tiers and the tier specific restrictions amended.
  • It is understood pubs and restaurants will be allowed to stay open later than the 10pm curfew which previously existed.
  • In terms of Christmas plans, it is currently expected the PM will announce several households – potentially three – could be allowed to create a bubble temporarily between December 22 and 28.
  • On Thursday, Ministers are expected to announce what tier each area has been assigned.