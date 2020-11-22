ESSEX residents will be able to enjoy an ultimate Christmas getaway this December as a luxury country house and home of The Great British Bake Off puts on their Christmas events.

Down Hall is located near Hatfield Heath and hopeful of offering a country escape of people interested in some post-lockdown luxury.

The hall was home to the most recent series of the beloved TV show The Great British Bake Off and is offering a Christmas package to those wanting a festive break.

The three night package runs from Christmas Eve to December 27 and includes a Christmas Eve afternoon tea on arrival.

A spokesman for the hall said: "Early evening enjoy socially distanced mulled wine and warm mince pies in the lounge with live carol singers, before sitting down to a three-course meal.

"On Christmas Day, after breakfast, Santa Claus arrives at 11am to help little elves unpack their stockings.

"Lunch starts with a glass of champagne followed by a five-course Christmas feast, accompanied by the resident pianist.

"In the afternoon, guests can work off lunch by exploring the woodland grounds before the Queen’s speech is shown at 3pm, followed by a festive family movie.

"Wind down with a light buffet dinner and Down Hall’s legendary Christmas quiz.

"Come Boxing Day, guests can don their wellies and enjoy a morning of country pursuits in the hotel’s expansive grounds – think falconry or laser clay pigeon shooting.

"A three-course carvery buffet lunch and three-course dinner and live entertainment rounds off the festivities."

The hall is surrounded by a 110 acres of land.

The three night stay costs £615 per adult and children under 12 can be accommodated for £330.

Other events are also being held such as the hall's 'Twixmas' getaway.

This is held between Christmas and New Year from December 27 to 30 and includes an overnight stay, relaxing spa treatment and festive afternoon tea as well as dinner and breakfast.

The Twixmas package costs from £249 per room.

The hall will also hold a New Year’s Eve Black Tie Ball on December 31 with a champagne and canapé reception, luxurious four-course dinner, a resident DJ and live performance from the singer Stacey Lee.

The New Year’s Eve overnight package is priced at £240 per adult. For non-residents, tickets to the ball are £155 per person.