ESSEX is a wonderful place to live, full of beautiful countryside and boasting the longest coastline in the country it’s an idyllic haven within a commutable distance to the countryside.

Wide open fields meet chocolate box villages alongside bustling towns such as Chelmsford and Basildon, it’s no surprise that the county has seen a huge surge in buyer searches, according to the latest Rightmove statistics.

The new data reveals the five most desirable places to live in Essex that have seen an increase in searches over the last 12 months on the site.

Here are our county’s most searched for areas to buy property in:

Saffron Walden

Annual increase in buyer searches: 93%

The breath-takingly beautiful Saffron Waldon is a pictureque medieval market town just 15 miles south of Cambridge.

Rich in heritage the town boasts divine architecture and real community spirit, with bustling coffee shops and leisure acitvities to be enjoyed.

The average house price in Saffron Walden is £448,048.

Walton On The Naze

Annual increase in buyer searches: 87%

(Image - Google Maps)

The quintissentially British Frinton-On-Sea is a well-loved seaside resort town in Essex that boasts its own iconic pier.

There is a lot on offer in Walton, from the energetic pier to the calming beaches, residents can explore the famous salt marshes, naze or one of the many walking trails nearby - Walton really has something for everyone.

The average asking price in Walton On The Naze is £236,689.

Frinton-On-Sea

Annual increase in buyer searches: 84%

(Image - Google Maps)

The idyllic Frinton-On-Sea is a welcome breath of fresh air amongst the busy suburban lives many of us find ourselves living - it comes as no surprise there has been an increase in buyer searches.

The unspoiled sandy beaches make the area quiet and relaxing. There are a number of good schools in the area too, ideal for families looking to settle down with children.

Properties in the area average at around £308,968.

Colchester

Annual increase in buyer searches: 77%

(Image - Google Maps)

As Britain's first ever city, the gorgeous Colchester is steeped in more than 2000 years of history with stories to be told at ever corner of the picturesque town.

The thriving and contemporary town has first class attractions including Colchester Castle and Zoo as well as being ideally situated for countryside walks as well as days at the beach.

The average property in Colchester costs £265,805.

Wickford

Annual increase in buyer searches: 76%

(Image - Google Maps)

Wickford is a bustling town in the south of Essex, located just 30 miles east of London.

An ever popular location for families and people of all ages, the town has plenty to do with lots of shops, cafes and restaurants.

Close by is Basildon, Billericay and Laindon as well as Wickford Memorial Park and Nevendon Manor - ideal for a family day out.

Properties in Wickford average at £378,575.