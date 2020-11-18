With the second national lockdown nearly at its mid-point, amid early signs the infection rate may be levelling off, the Government is urging people to stringently follow social distancing rules.

Fines of up to £10,000 can be issued for breaching the rules, with an initial fine of £200 on the first offence.

Essex Police have a tool for reporting individuals, groups, or businesses thought to be in breach of regulations.

In emergency cases only, it is recommended to dial 999 if you feel any of the following factors apply:

• Is there a threat to life (including road traffic incidents where someone is injured or the road is blocked)

• Does it feel like the situation could get heated or violent very soon

• Is there a risk of serious damage to property

• Is a serious offence in progress

• There's serious disruption to the public or there could be

For non-emergency reports, you can submit information on this page, where you will be asked the location of the report, as well as the number of possible offenders and the frequency of the violations.

Under the lockdown rules people are advised to stay at home as much as possible - unless they have a reasonable excuse.

Exemptions to the rules include buying necessities for your household or someone vulnerable.

You can also exercise outside as much as you like, either alone or with members of your own household.

There is a new rule allowing you to meet one friend or family member from another household in a public space to exercise.

Meeting in larger groups is against the law apart from specific exceptions where people from different households can gather in groups.

The police can take action against you if you meet in groups.

The relevant authorities, including the police, will have powers to enforce the law – including through fines and dispersing gatherings.

To report a breach of the rules visit Essex Police's website.