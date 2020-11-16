Cases of coronavirus are continuing to rise across Essex so we have compiled a list of all the mobile testing units in the county.

The sites are run by the Ministry of Defence and tests are by appointment only.

You can apply for a coronavirus test if you meet the criteria for testing.

Here are where the mobile testing centres are this week.

Today (Monday, November 16)

  • Car Park 12, Cherrydown West, Basildon, SS16 5AJ
  • Hazelmere Road Car Park, Holland on Sea, CO15 5HU
  • The Paddocks, Long Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0JA

Tomorrow (Tuesday, November 17)

  • Braintree Rugby Club, Robbswood, Beckers Green Road, CM7 3PR
  • Car Passenger Arrivals Area, Harwich International Port, Station Road, Parkeston, Harwich, CO12 4SR
  • Sandon Park and Ride, Chelmsford, CM2 7RU
  • Shoebury Park, Elm Rd, Shoeburyness, Southend-on-Sea, SS3 9SF
  • The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9NN
  • HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE

Wednesday, November 18

  • Upper Clacton RFC, Upland Road, Thornwood, Epping, CM16 6NL
  • Grover Walk car park, Corringham, Thurrock, SS17 7LS
  • The Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester, CO4 5UP
  • HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE
  • Uttlesford District Council office, London Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4ER

Thursday, November 19

  • Hazelmere Road Car Park, Holland on Sea, CO15 5HU
  • Car Park 12, Cherrydown West, Basildon, SS16 5AJ
  • Long Stay Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE

Friday, November 20

  • Braintree Rugby Club, Robbswood, Beckers Green Road, CM7 3PR
  • Shoebury Park, Elm Rd, Shoeburyness, Southend-on-Sea, SS3 9SF
  • The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9NN
  • The Paddocks, Long Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0JA
  • HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE

Saturday, November 21

  • Car Passenger Arrivals Area, Harwich International Port, Station Road, Parkeston, Harwich, CO12 4SR
  • Sandon Park and Ride, Chelmsford, CM2 7RU
  • Long Stay Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE

Sunday, November 22

  • Upper Clacton RFC, Upland Road, Thornwood, Epping, CM16 6NL
  • Grover Walk car park, Corringham, Thurrock, SS17 7LS
  • The Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester, CO4 5UP
  • HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE
  • Foakes House, 47 Stortford Road, Dunmow, Essex, CM6 1DG