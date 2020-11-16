A change to Universal Credit comes into force today following a court ruling which could see higher payments for thousands.

The Mirror reported that an update to regulations comes as the Department for Work and Pensions closed an "unfair" loophole.

As a result of this loophole some claimants didn't get the thousands of pounds they were entitled to.

The change which comes into force today (November 16) could see up to 85,000 people better off as now people who get paid twice in a month by their employer will not be penalised in their following payment.

But this change does not apply to people paid weekly, fortnightly or 4-weekly.

Before, workers who were paid in twice in one month were flagged as earning too much on the DWP's systems which meant their following payment was reduced to reflect their higher income.

Eventhough for the majority of claimaints they were not overearning at all.

The national title report that it was often because their employer paid them on the first or last working day or they received a late or early payment because of a bank holiday.

This meant some vulnerable families were left without benefits for a whole month and the issue was raised in June when four single mums took the case to the Court of Appeal and won.

Mum Danielle said she had experienced significant fluctuations in her benefit income because of a 'clash' between her monthly paydays and the DWP's fixed monthly universal credit assessment periods.

Between them, the four mothers fell into rent arrears, defaulted on council tax, incurred bank overdraft charged, borrowed money and even became reliant on food banks.

The judge ordered the DWP to fix the flaw and has now confirmed the benefits system will only register one payment for every assessment period so people won't lose out.

But the change isn't automatic and claimants affected need to tell the DWP, through a post on their UC journal or a telephone call.

Minister for welfare delivery Will Quince, said: "Universal Credit is a flexible benefit, and we continue to make changes and improvements to make sure people have the best experience possible.

"This change will give stability to people if they’re paid two pay cheques in a single assessment period, by ensuring that their Universal Credit payments remain consistent."