Here are all the locations where KFC is looking to open in Essex.
The finger-licking good fast food chain is eyeing up a whole host of target sites where they could potentially be looking to open a new restaurant.
And to save you the job of doing your research, we've rounded a whole list of them up for you.
KFC could potentially make a return to Southend town centre with a new restaurant on the high street and have even teased the idea of a new food hall in Basildon.
Other target sites under the M25, South East & East Anglia category include:
- Billericay - Drive Thru
- Chelmsford Town Centre
- Hadleigh - Drive Thru
- Harwich - Drive Thru
- A13 (Stanford-le-Hope) - Drive Thru
To view the full list, visit https://info.kfc.co.uk/development/target-locations#
