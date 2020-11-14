The coronavirus R rate - which tracks how infectious Covid-19 currently is - appears to remain steady in Essex.
Government statistics have revealed that the R rate in the East of England, which covers Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk is between 1.1 and 1.4.
It comes as the Office for National Statistics says the number of people infected with coronavirus is slowing down.
Data, which was released on Friday, means that for every 10 people who have coronavirus, between another 11 and 14 are also expected to contract the virus.
This is the same figure as last week.
And the R number for the UK has fallen to between 1 and 1.2, the closest it's been to 1 since early September.
