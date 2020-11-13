A BUDGET hotel chain has revealed the most interesting and bizarre requests its Essex employees have received from customers in the past year.

Travelodge, which was founded in 1985, currently runs 575 hotels throughout the country and every year accommodates millions of guests.

Across the county, the popular and affordable hospitality company has a total of 12 hotels in the likes of Clacton, Southend, Colchester, Maldon, Thurrock, and Basildon.

The different hotel teams have now revealed some of the oddest demands they have received from customers in 2020, with some having an emphasis on social distancing.

Employees in Clacton, for example, were asked by one guest if staff would tell his nagging girlfriend that she would need to sleep in a separate room due to Covid rules.

Crazily, in Travelodge’s Southend hotel, one customer requested a spare bed for their son’s imaginary friend, Frank, and asked staff to greet him at check-in.

Mindbogglingly, in Colchester, one person wanted a set of 5ft angel wings made from feathers, while Maldon sleepers wanted half a pillow which would only fit their head.

Guests staying in Thurrock were equally as bizarre, with one asking the hotel to store a 6ft ice sculpture of a Chanel handbag in a freezer overnight.

And in Basildon, one social media ‘influencer’ wanted staff to display 15 bottles of champagne popping with sparklers at check-in so they could show off on Instagram.

Shakila Ahmed, a spokesman for Travelodge said: “Throughout the year, our hotel teams receive thousands of interesting requests from business and leisure guests.

“Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge.

“Interestingly the requests change regionally, seasonally and this year we have even received interesting requests around social distancing.

“However, there are some requests beyond their control such as setting up an appearance on the show The Only Way is Essex, arranging a marriage on Southend Pier and organising a set of angel wings made of feathers.”