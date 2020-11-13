Premier Inn and Travelodge have revealed where they plan to open new hotels across in the UK in the coming months.
We've put together all the details from the two hotel chains.
Where are Premier Inn opening new hotels?
According to Premier Inn's website, these are the locations of their new hotels in the coming months - however the opening dates are subject to change.
- Blackpool (North Pier)
- Scarborough (North Bay)
- Isle of Wight Sandown (Seafront)
- Milton Keynes Central (Avebury Boulevard)
- London Southwark (Southwark Station)
- London Finsbury Park
- Uckfield
- Manchester City Centre (Princess Street) - Opening December 2020
- Chester City Centre (Grosvenor Centre) - Opening January 2021
- Llandudno Town Centre - Opening April 2021
- Peterborough City Centre
- Plymouth City Centre (Derry's Cross) - Opening January 2021
- Glasgow City Centre (St Enoch Square) - Opening February 2021
- Edinburgh City Centre (Waverley) - Opening February 2021
- Oxford Botley - Opening February 2021
Within the last year, Premier Inn opened new hotels in these locations:
- Royal Tunbridge Wells - Opened August 2020
- Penzance - Opened March 2020
- Haywards Heath - Opened February 2020
- Aviemore - Opened February 2020
- London New Southgate - Opened February 2020
- Portsmouth Dockyard - Opened February 2020
- Buckingham - Opened February 2020
- Newquay (Seafront) - Opened February 2020
- Berwick-upon-Tweed - Opened January 2020
- Marlborough - Opened January 2020
- London City Bank - Opened December 2019
- Tiverton - Opened November 2019
- Wokingham Town Centre - Opened November 2019
- Hereford City Centre (Old Market) - Opened November 2019
- Oxford Kidlington (Airport) - Opened November 2019
- London Sutton - Opened November 2019
- Cardiff Bay - Opened September 2019
Where are Travelodge opening new hotels?
According to details on the Travelodge website, these are the locations of their new hotels in the coming months.
- London (Manor House)
- Kendal
- Portsmouth
In the last year, the company opened new hotels in these locations:
- London (Mile End)
- Sittingbourne
- Workington
- Elgin
- Maldon
- Gosport
England lockdown: What is the latest information from Premier Inn?
In accordance with new government guidance, which states that overnight stays for holidays are not allowed, Premier Inn hotels in England closed to leisure guests on Thursday, November 5, and will remain shut until Wednesday, December 2.
A spokesperson from Premier Inn told us: "During this period however individuals will still be allowed to stay away from home for work purposes, education or other legally permitted reasons. Guests booked within the lockdown period need to check they meet the Government’s eligibility criteria here.
"At the onset of the crisis we enhanced our flexible booking options, meaning all our guests can amend their stay to another date at the same hotel on a like-for-like basis for 18 months from the day they were originally due to stay – the price may be adjusted depending on the cost of the new stay if applicable.
"Alternatively, we’re offering guests the option to cancel for free – even those who booked with a non-refundable rate.
"We’ve extended all existing bookings in this period to allow cancellations up until 1pm on the day of arrival. An email will be sent to all our guests with booking over this period later today letting them know how to do this so we advise people to keep an eye out for it.
"The new guidance unfortunately does mean we may be unable to keep all of our hotels open during lockdown, though we will try and ensure a good geographical spread across England remains open so all travellers who need to stay and are permitted to do so under government guidance, can.
"There will also be restrictions to our food and beverage options, again we are working through what this looks like and will update guests as soon as we’re able to."
England lockdown: What is the latest information from Travelodge?
In a statement, Travelodge said: "Our aim is always to offer our customers the best level of service possible, therefore following the latest Government announcement imposing new national restrictions in England, we are contacting all customers who were scheduled to stay with us from 5th November - 2nd December 2020.
"Customers with saver rate bookings can either receive a full refund or opt for an extra value voucher worth 125% of their room rate which can be redeemed against a future booking. Our usual terms and conditions for flexible rate bookings continue to apply."
