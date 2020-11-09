PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed the news of a successful coronavirus vaccine trial, but warned the country must not "slacken our resolve" at a critical moment in the fight again the virus.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced yesterday its Covid-19 vaccine candidate was "more than 90 per cent effective" in preventing the virus during a major trial.

The study tested 43,538 participants and no serious safety concerns were observed.

The news is a major breakthrough in the battle to find an effective vaccine against the virus, and the UK Government has confirmed it has 40 million of the jabs on order, 10 million of which could be ready by the end of the year.

Addressing the nation at a televised briefing yesterday, Boris Johnson said the news was a sign the “scientific cavalry” was on its way, but stressed the need for caution.

The Prime Minister said the vaccine had cleared a “significant hurdle”, but there were more to cross before it could be used.

“I must stress that these are very, very early days,” he said.

Mr Johnson said he had talked about the “distant bugle of the scientific cavalry coming over the brow of the hill” with a breakthrough.

“I can tell you that tonight that toot of the bugle is louder, but it’s still some way off, we absolutely cannot rely on this news as a solution,” he said.

“The biggest mistake we could make now would be to slacken our resolve at a critical moment.”

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said he was “hopeful” the first vaccine would be seen by Christmas, but warned it would likely have no effect on the existing wave of the virus.

He said the successful trial was a “huge milestone” and also good news for other future vaccines.

“This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that,” he said.

“I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas.”

Elderly and vulnerable residents will be prioritised for the first wave of vaccination when it becomes available.

The Prime Minister also told the briefing the Government was distributing “hundreds of thousands” of rapid lateral flow coronavirus tests to local authorities right across England and the devolved administrations.