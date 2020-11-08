NEW figures have revealed how many violent offenders are living in Essex.

Ministry of Justice stats show, as of March, there were 351 people living across the county who have been convicted of serious violent offences.

The number includes those who have committed crimes such as murder, kidnapping and grievous bodily harm.

It could also include other sexual offenders who are not required to be on the sex offenders register.

According to the Ministry of Justice, there were a total of 1,596 registered sex offenders being managed under Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements in the Essex Police area as of March

That is a rate of 99 offenders for every 100,000 people, well below the average for England and Wales, of 119.

Sex offenders sentenced to at least 30 months in prison remain on the register indefinitely – although some can apply to be removed after 15 years, following a change to the law in 2012.

Essex Police did not remove any people from the register last year, with the number of sex offenders growing by 7 per cent from 2018-19.

The vast majority of sex offenders in Essex are classed as level one offenders, which means police and other agencies share information about them, but no special measures are required.

Registered sex offenders have to tell police of any changes to their circumstances, such as their address, foreign travel plans, and potential contact with children.

In Essex, 11 offenders were cautioned or convicted for failing to do so last year.

Abigail Gill, policy and public affairs manager at the NSPCC, said: “It’s vital the system is able to manage and monitor these offenders in the community to rehabilitate them and ensure children and young people are protected.

“Sexual abuse has an absolutely devastating impact on young lives and this strategy must focus on prevention and put the experiences and needs of children at its heart.”

The NSPCC is calling for the Home Office's promised Tackling Child Sexual Abuse Strategy to be implemented without delay, urging the Government to ensure it joins up cross-department efforts to prevent sexual abuse across society.

In response, the Government said the national strategy will be published before the end of the year.

A MoJ spokesman said: “We are increasing prison time for the most dangerous sex offenders and when they are released they go on the sex offender register and can be brought back to jail if they break their strict license conditions.

“As sex offenders are required to register for long periods of time, many for life, the number monitored continues to grow as more are caught and convicted.”