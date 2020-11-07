A NEW tool has been released which shows the number of coronavirus cases and deaths for every part of Essex.
The website, created by Essex County Council, allows residents to look at a range of coronavirus data in almost microscopic detail.
Data is split into three main areas - new cases, hospital deaths and care home deaths.
You can see an overview of the whole county, but can also zoom in by area to find out specific information for your area.
The tool also includes the latest data on case numbers across Essex.
As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Essex was 13,931.
There have been a total of 1,431 coronavirus-related deaths registered in Essex up to the week ending October 23.
The tool only includes the areas under County Hall's jurisdiction, so Southend and Thurrock are not included.