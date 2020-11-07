The rarest and most valuable coins have been revealed.

The UK's rarest 10p, 50p and £2 coins have been revealed in ChangeChecker's latest scarcity index, which tracks the last three months.

The index is based on how many of each design are listed as “collected” by ChangeChecker users and the number of times they have been requested as a swap.

The coins have all been circulated, so it’s possible you could find one in your spare change.

These are the coins that you need to look out for right now.

The rarest 10p coins - worth up to £2.25

Ten pence coins hardly ever get a makeover until a few years ago when the Royal Mint released 26 new designs celebrating the best of British, a different design for each letter in the alphabet.

The rarest 10p coins, according to Change Checker

Up to 2.6millon of the coins were minted and even though 100,000 coins were minted for each letter some are worth more than others to collectors.

The most collectable 10p coin from the A to Z collection is currently "T for Tea", which increased one place to take the top spot.

"N for NHS" previously held the top spot following the coronavirus crisis.

The coin, which has dropped four places since the last index, features the letter "N" with a stethoscope wrapped around it.

The second rarest 10p is currently the "Y" coin for Yeoman Warder.

The coin features a yeoman warder to celebrate the ceremonial guardians of the Tower of London who protect the British Crown Jewels.

The rarest 50p coins - worth up to £230

The Kew Gardens 50p is still in top place of the scarcity index list of the coins currently in circulation, with a mintage (the number of coins issued) of just 210,000.

This rare commemorative coin was created in 2009 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of London’s Kew Gardens, and sells for up to £230 on eBay.

The rarest 50p coins, according to Change Checker

The 50p judo design celebrating the 2012 Olympics has overtaken football to come in second place, with only 1,161,500 having been minted.

The design features one person throwing their opponent to the floor, and it sells for up to £17 on eBay - 34 times its original value.

Other rare 50p coins currently at the top of the tables are the Olympic coins featuring wrestling, football and triathlon.

Meanwhile, the rarity of the table tennis and wheelchair rugby coins have also shot up 11 and five places, respectively, in the past three months.

The top rarest 50p coin that isn't the Kew Gardens design nor an Olympic coin is currently the Peter Rabbit 50p, which was released in 2018.

The rarest £2 coins - worth up to £46

There are 37 different £2 coin designs currently in circulation, and some of the rarest are worth up to 23 times their face value.

The rarest £2 coins, according to Change Checker

The 2002 Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland design remains in top place over the England, Scotland and Wales designs to be the rarest £2 coin.

The second most valuable £2 coin is the England version of the same design which fetches up to £20 online if it's been in circulation.

The King James Bible £2 coin has also jumped four places, bringing it in sixth position.