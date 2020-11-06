An Essex teen is getting ready to battle for a spot on tour with girlband Little Mix as she takes to the stage on BBC's 'Little Mix The Search' this weekend.

Liv Aidam, from Chelmsford was chosen by the chart-topping band to be one of six groups formed on the show.

The 18-year-old, who is one fifth of girl dance group Melladaze will join her bandmates in tonight's (November 6) semi-final to fight for a place in the finale tomorrow.

The series, which features Little Mix as judges, sees all six bands competing for a chance to tour with them next year.

Liv said: "I’ve always been a huge fan of Little Mix and absolutely loved their music, so meeting them and having the chance to perform in front of them was unreal.

"They’re so lovely and made me feel really comfortable, putting my nerves completely at ease.

"A highlight for me was definitely the concert stage of the competition where we had to perform to Little Mix before they chose who would be in each band.

"I had no idea who they were going to pick for the final line-up and couldn’t believe it when I heard my name – the fact they believed in me meant so much.

"Meeting the other girls, forming Melladaze and being on the show has been the most amazing experience and one that I’ll never forget.”

Liv is currently studying for a BTEC at performing arts institute LMA in London.

Co-founder Richard Wallace said: “At LMA, we place huge emphasis on developing students’ talents, enhancing their skills with expert advice and getting them ready to perform on the biggest of stages, so we’re extremely proud to see Liv on Little Mix The Search.

“She’s incredibly talented and it’s amazing to see her skills recognised by industry experts, with the opportunity to tour with the band next year. We’ll all be cheering her and the rest of Melladaze on this weekend!”

Little Mix The Search airs tonight on BBC One at 7pm.