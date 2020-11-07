MAJOR resurfacing work on the A12 will get underway this weekend.

It is the first time since the 1960s the stretch of road between Witham and Kelvedon will have undergone a major transformation.

The improvements mean closures will be in place throughout the coming seven weekends.

So here is everything you need to know and what the diversion route is for motorists:

Which parts of the A12 be closed?

Although work is taking place between junctions 22 at Witham and junction 24 at Kelvedon, the A12 will be shut between junction 19 (Boreham) and junction 25 at Marks Tey.

Highways England will be working on the northbound carriageway first, before starting on the southbound side.

However, both sides will be closed throughout the next seven weekends while work is taking place.

When are the closures in place?

This weekend's closure was put in place at 8pm yesterday and will not be lifted until 6am on Monday.

Closures at other weekends will be lifted earlier due to the rail replacement bus services operated by Greater Anglia.

Here are when all closures will be in place:

8pm on Friday, November 6 until 6am Monday, November 9

8pm Friday, November 13 until 6am Sunday, November 15

8pm Friday, November 20 until 6am Sunday, November 22

8pm Friday, November 27 until 6am Monday, November 30

8pm Friday, December 4 until 6am Monday, December 7

8pm Friday, December 11 until 6am Monday, December 14

8pm Friday, December 18 until to 6am Sunday, December 20

Highways England says it may also require overnight closures during weekdays from 8pm to 6am.

Bosses say drivers will be warned of these through electronic signing along the A12.

What is the diversion route?

Drivers heading northbound will leave the A12 at junction 19 at Boreham and join the A130.

They will then go onto the A131 and travel up to Braintree before joining the A120 eastbound.

This will take motorists along the Coggeshall bypass and to Marks Tey where they can rejoin the A12 at junction 25.

The diversion is the same for drivers heading southbound but in reverse.

Why is the work being done?

Highways England says the concrete surface between Witham and Kelvedon has a lifespan of around 50 years, meaning it is well overdue improvements.

Bosses say the new surface will make it safer for drivers, reduce the number of potholes and be much quieter when vehicles travel on it.

Replacement kerbs, new road markings and studs will also be installed as part of the works, while drains will be cleared.

Karl Brooks, Highways England Programme Delivery Manager, said: "Up to 80,000 drivers use this stretch A12 every day for work journeys and home deliveries, visits to friends and family, holidays, and the movement of the goods and services.

"The surface of this road was laid in the 1960s, and despite serving us well it’s coming towards the end of its life and needs a vital upgrade.

"Our work will make this stretch of the A12 smoother and safer, ensuring it is fit for the future."