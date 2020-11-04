New rules will be introduced in England tomorrow as we prepare for a second lockdown.

Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown on Saturday, after a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

He said it would be a "medical and moral disaster" not to act to stem spiralling coronavirus rates when he announced the tough new measures.

MPs voted in favour of the proposals on November 4, which are due to come into effect on Thursday at 12.01am.

The restrictions will last until Wednesday, December 2.

The rules are slightly different this time around, with schools and workplaces allowed to remain open and more exemptions for leaving your home.

Here is what you can and can't do from Thursday.

You can leave your house to take exercise and buy necessities

People are advised to stay at home as much as possible - unless they have a reasonable excuse.

Exemptions to the rules include buying necessities for your household or someone vulnerable.

You can exercise outside as much as you like, either alone or with members of your own household.

There is a new rule allowing you to meet one friend or family member from another household in a public space to exercise.

Visiting a church, mosque, synagogue or other place of worship for individual prayers is allowed.

Estate agents can remain open and people can attend house viewings as well as moving house.

Visits to waste disposal units and recycling centres are allowed.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new lockdown for England on Saturday night

Medical appointments can continue and you can provide respite care for vulnerable people.

Deathbed visits are allowed by close family members and friends.

Schools will remain open

Unlike the first lockdown, nurseries, schools, colleges and universities will remain open.

Health minister, Nadine Dorries has also said children under school age who are with their parents will not count towards the limit on two people meeting outside.

People who cannot do their jobs at home can continue to work

Workplaces can remain open under Covid-secure guidelines if necessary.

This means industries such as construction and manufacturing are allowed to continue operating.

People who can work from home are advised to do so.

There are exemptions for childcare

Parents can still access some childcare if needed while they work or provide care for others.

Early years settings can remain open and some youth support can continue.

Children whose parents are separated can still travel between households.

Holidays are banned

Holidays abroad are banned and you cannot go on holiday in England, including to a second home.

Overnight stays away from your home are banned except if you need to for work or education purposes.

Most gatherings are banned

Household meet-ups are banned indoors unless they fall under specific exemptions, such as childcare.

Outdoor meet-ups are allowed with one person from outside your household in a public place, such as a park or a beach.

You cannot meet up with a friend in your garden.

Children under 5 and carers are not included in the limits.

Restaurants can sell takeaway alcohol... if ordered in advance

Pubs and restaurants have been ordered to close under the new rules.

But they can continue to sell takeaway food and drinks for consumption elsewhere.

Sales of takeaway pints were initially expected to be banned but the regulations reveal a loophole for ordering alcohol by phone, online or by post.

This means a 'restricted business' - such as a pub - can sell alcohol for consumption off the premises up to 10pm.

Leisure facilities must close

Gyms, leisure centres and other sports facilities such as swimming pools, dance studios and soft play centres must close.

Outdoor facilities such as golf courses, driving ranges and riding centres must also shut.

Professional athletes will be allowed to continue to attend training and competitions.

But grassroots sport is banned, including children's sport.

Funerals can continue take place

Funerals can take place with up to 30 mourners.

Wakes or gatherings after the ceremony can also take place with 15 guests, as long as the event is not held at home.

Weddings are banned except in "exceptional circumstances" - although it is not clear yet what this means.

Businesses that can stay open

Retailers regarded as essential can stay open.

Here's the full list:

- Food shops, newsagents and off-licences

- Pharmacies

- Hardware stores and building merchants

- Petrol stations and garages

- Bike shops

- Taxi and vehicle hire services

- Banks, building societies, credit unions, currency exchanges

- Post offices

- Funeral directors

- Laundrettes and dry cleaners

- Health services such as dentists, opticians, osteopaths and mental health services

- Vets and pet shops

- Agriculture supplies shops

- Storage facilities

- Car parks

- Public toilets

- Garden centres

People who flout the rules could be fined up to £6,400.

Fines start at £100 if paid within 14 days, otherwise it's £200. These penalties double each time for repeat offenders.

Businesses can be slapped with £10,000 fines, starting at £1,000 in the first instance and rising with further offences.