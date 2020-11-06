What better way to while away lockdown than by planning a stay-cation at this gorgeous raft from George Clarke's Amazing Spaces.

A raft that even Huckleberry Finn would be proud of, this two-storey wood cabin in Maldon is an ideal post-lockdown getaway.

With a pioneer feel the raft was built using hand-sawn pine and larch from the farm and is tethered to the bottom of a small, tranquil lake, surrounded by reeds, woods and fields.

To help you unwind and disconnect after lockdown, the raft transports you back to the simple life.

Running on solar power, there's a camping-style gas shower with a view of the lake and a modern toilet.

The kitchen has gas hobs, fridge, and a proper barbecue and there is a fire pit and log store on the bank near the tethered hot tub platform.

If you know you've got lots of Netflix to get through during lockdown and you'll need a little detox, the raft has a range of games and even an old-school wind-up radio.

Sit back and enjoy the abundant wildlife, stargaze through the old telescope, or pick a book and just choose where to flop.

There's even a rowing boat on the lake that guests can use.

Nestled on a family farm and fishery the raft is a great place to get back to nature with Blackwater Estuary an easy walking distance away.

Rave reviewers on booking site Canopy and Stars have said the raft was "absolutely perfect" and "truly splendid".

The raft sleeps two and costs start at £200 per night, to book visit Canopy and Stars.

Could you see yourself taking some time-out here after lockdown? Let us know in the comments.