From Thursday England will enter a second national lockdown.

Pubs, bars and restaurants will have to close, along with non-essential retail and entertainment and leisure facilities such as gyms, cinemas and soft play centres.

Household mixing will be banned and people are to work from home if they can as the “stay at home” guidance from the spring is reintroduced.

Schools, colleges and universities will remain open, as will places of worship for private prayer.

But will you be able to go on holiday?

The short answer is no.

The Government has said people are not allowed to go on holiday and must not travel to second homes either in the UK or abroad.

The Government is not requiring people already on holiday to cut short their trips.

"British nationals currently abroad do not need to return home immediately," said a Government statement.

Those enjoying ‘staycations’ in England have been told they do not have to return home immediately either.

A Government statement said: "Those currently on a domestic holiday will be allowed to finish their holidays, but are still subject to the requirements in England not to go out without a reasonable excuse".

Would-be holiday makers who had booked booked a package holiday that includes flights and accommodation abroad are entitled to a full refund.

However if you booked flights yourself and your airline chooses not to cancel them, you could lose your money. Some airlines are offering customers the oppourtunity to change the dates of their flights for no extra cost.