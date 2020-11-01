POLICE are warning residents across Essex to abide by the newly announced lockdown measures after the Prime Minister's announcement.

The Government announced yesterday that England is set to be placed in to a second lockdown.

The lockdown is set to last until December 2 starting on Thursday although cabinet minister Michael Gove MP has said the lockdown could be extended if the rate of infection doesn't fall enough.

The announcement has split the public as well as parliament with many concerned about the second lockdown's impact on already struggling businesses.

Plenty are also frustrated with the impact lockdown measures have on people's liberties.

Following the Prime Minister's announcement, Essex Police were quick to issue a statement to reassure and warn residents.

They say that while they understand how challenging times are, they will continue their approach to policing the lockdown measures.

Assistant Chief Constable of Essex Police Rachel Nolan said: "All of us have been affected by the impact of coronavirus in some way and the enormity of this cannot be underestimated.

"Our focus has always been and will continue to be to protect and serve our communities.

"Our officers have taken a fair and common-sense approach to policing the government's COVID-19 measures and we will continue with this approach.

"We will continue to engage with people, explain the regulations and encourage people to the right thing.

“Where reasoned attempts to encourage someone to stick to the regulations have been unsuccessful, and where necessary and proportionate, we will take enforcement action.

“We know this is a really challenging time and we’re all having to make sacrifices, but your efforts do make a difference.

“I would like to thank all those who have followed the government legislation and guidance, taking steps to protect themselves and others and helping to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“By following the regulations you help us to focus our main efforts on what we do best – helping people, keeping them safe and catching criminals.”