The National Education Union has called for schools and colleges to be included in the new national lockdown.

This comes after prime minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced measures for a second full lockdown to come into force across England from November 5.

Several East Lancashire schools and colleges have been forced to partially or fully close since restarting in the Autumn due to coronavirus outbreaks and union leaders worry this could damage efforts to control the virus.

National Education Union joint general secretary Kevin Courtney said: “It is clear from ONS data that schools are an engine for virus transmission.

“It would be self-defeating for the Government to impose a national lockdown, whilst ignoring the role of schools as a major contributor to the spread of the virus.

“Such a lockdown would impose pain on the whole community, but not be as effective as it could be if schools were included.

“Ignoring the role of schools and colleges in the spread of the virus is likely to lead to the need for even longer lockdowns in future.”

Office for National Statistics figures estimate that 1% of primary pupils and 2% of secondary pupils have the virus and that these levels have increased dramatically since wider opening in September.

NEU analysis meanwhile shows that virus levels are now 9 times higher amongst primary pupils and an astonishing 50 times higher amongst secondary pupils.

The union has already called for a two-week circuit break over half term to include schools and believes the government must now include schools and colleges in its new plans.

Mr Courtney said: “The Government should include all schools in proposals for an immediate national lockdown and as a minimum be preparing for school rotas at the end of that period, including by actually meeting its promise to deliver broadband and equipment to those children who do not have them.

“It is also vital that the Government ensure proper financial support for all those affected by lockdown including crucial supply teachers and other staff.”