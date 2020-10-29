The UK's largest supermarkets - including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Aldi - have updated their shopping rules.

The changes follow the introduction of tiers across the country, with many placed in either Tier 1, 2, or 3.

While shoppers have been urged to shop alone if they can - parents are also allowed to bring children with them.

Here are the latest rules on shopping together at the biggest supermarkets.

Tesco

Tesco have a installed a ’traffic light’ system in some larger stores to help staff manage the flow in and out.

Once in-store, shoppers will be encouraged to keep to the social distancing markings. If there’s a queue outside and it’s raining, Tesco staff will hand out sanitised umbrellas at larger stores.

Hand sanitiser and cleaning stations are available around Tesco stores, and the chain continues to have social distancing guidelines and signage in place.

There are screens at the checkouts to keep everyone safe, and shoppers have beeen encouraged to use contactless payment where they can.

Tesco added: "When you visit our stores, please follow the legal guidance on wearing a face covering.

"If you forget to bring one, we have packs available to buy at the front of our stores, which you can open immediately and pay for with your shopping later.

"As a reminder, the police can issue fines for not wearing a face covering, unless you’re exempt."

Tesco are also continuing their dedicated hours for vulnerable customers.

"As the NHS continue to work hard each day, we’d like to extend the thank you for all they are doing.

"We’re giving NHS, emergency service, and care workers priority access to our stores to help them shop when they have the time. If there’s a queue, please come to the front with your valid ID to enter," the chain added.

Sainsbury’s

Shoppers have been urged to follow official guidelines for their local area and wear a face covering when shopping in our stores in England, Scotland and Wales.

Greeters will be on hand outside all supermarkets and busy convenience stores to remind customers to wear face coverings when they enter the store. For customers who do not have a face covering when you arrive at a store, Sainsbury's staff will help to find one.

In an update to shoppers on their website, Sainsbury's added: "We have provided all Sainsbury’s colleagues with face coverings and all colleagues now wear face coverings when they are working on the shop floor and not behind a safety screen.

"Due to recent changes in the Welsh government’s coronavirus guidelines, we are unable to deliver alcohol past 10pm. If you have a slot booked after 10pm containing alcohol please amend your basket or choose a new delivery slot.

"We’re continuing to offer priority access to home delivery slots for the most vulnerable customers, and based on information received from the Government, we’ve been able to contact over 600,000 customers and offer priority access.

"We’ve increased the number of home delivery and Click and Collect slots available and can now offer 700,000 weekly slots. As a result, both our existing customers and new customers have access to more slots.

"We are now able to accept new customer registrations online for home delivery and Click and Collect slots. We are also now accepting new Delivery Pass registrations.

"For vulnerable customers who have been offered a slot and are unable to place their order online, we are offering a telephone ordering service and we now have five times the number of colleagues on hand to help with this.

"To reduce queuing times both inside and outside our stores we have extended many of our stores opening hours.

"Customers are now welcome to shop with us at any time during store opening hours, however NHS and care workers will still have priority entry from 7.30am to 8am Monday to Saturday and elderly, vulnerable and disabled customers will still have priority entry from 8am to 9am Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

"We have also rolled out new customer sanitiser stations in our supermarkets so that customers can sanitise their hands, baskets and trollies at the front of our stores. This is in addition to our colleagues regularly sanitising all of our baskets and trollies before use.

"We have installed perspex safety screens in our petrol filling station stores and have extended our opening hours in many Convenience stores to 10pm or 11pm.

"We have launched a Volunteer Shopping Card to enable people to shop for others easily in store."

Asda

Customers must wear face coverings while in Asda stores. Shoppers can enter Asda stores without a face covering if they have a medical condition or invisible disability that prevents them from wearing a covering.

In case someone forgets to bring their own covering, packets of disposable masks are available in every store and can be opened and worn whilst shopping at Asda, before paying for these at the tills.

In an update on Asda's website, the supermarket chain added: "Following the recent change in Government guidance, all Asda store colleagues will now wear a covering while at work unless they have a medical exemption.

"Asda has always encouraged its colleagues to wear a covering by offering them a choice of disposable and reusable coverings and visors. Colleagues not wearing face coverings due to medical reason will be wearing a badge to help our customers feel reassured.

"We have created 1,000 new Asda Safety Marshals stationed at the front of every store and in the aisles of larger stores.

"These colleagues will be on hand to help customers with safety queries and reiterate Government guidelines to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing while they shop.

"Customers who do not have a covering when they enter the store will be offered a pack of disposable masks that they can pay for as they complete their shopping.

"Additionally, those marshals stationed at the store entrance will provide sanitised baskets / trolleys to customer as they enter the store.

"We have introduced additional hand sanitisation stations in the busiest sections of all stores in addition to the multiple cleaning points already found throughout stores.

"We are applying a protective coating to all basket and trolley handles, creating an antimicrobial surface that limits the spread of bacteria. The same coating technology (Biomaster X shield) is already used to limit the spread of bacteria in the NHS Nightingale Excel hospital.

"Keeping our customers and colleagues safe has been our priority throughout lockdown and this remains unchanged as social distancing measures are gradually eased. As parts of the UK refine their safety measures and new changes are implemented, we continue to support these across our stores in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

"We take the safety of our customers and colleagues very seriously and have a number of hygiene measures in our stores, including the use of sanitiser spray and increased cleaning in busy areas. We have also placed perspex screens at checkouts and kiosks to protect our colleagues.

"Some of our stores are now open 24 hours. To find out your local store opening times please visit our store locator.

"To help reduce contact in our stores we’ve also rolled out ‘Scan and Go’ mobile to all of our supermarkets, superstores and supercentres. Customers can use their own device to scan their shopping and pack as they go.

"Many of our larger stores also offer Scan & Go handsets in addition to Scan & Go mobile. To use your own device in store please visit the app store and download the free Asda Scan & Go app.

"Credit and debit card contactless payment limit amount has now been increased to £45."

Aldi

Most Aldi stores have a traffic light system to ensure that social distancing guidelines can be followed easily and safely, and like other retailers - a face mask must be worn while shopping unless shoppers have a medical exemption.

Aldi added: "Our shelves are now well stocked throughout the day.

"Our busiest time is between 11am-3pm, so by extending our hours you have more time to shop safely. Normal Sunday opening hours remain in place."

Shoppers have also been encouraged to maintain social distancing in Aldi stores.

Lidl

Lidl said: "We’ve put a crowd control system in place to help manage social distancing in our stores.

"This includes positioning security guards or designated team members at our store entrances during busy times of the day, to keep track of how many customers enter our stores at one time.

"Rest assured we are continuing to work closely with the government during these challenging times to ensure the correct measures are put in place in our stores, for the safety of both our team members and customers."

The busiest times to shop in Lidl stores is between 8am and 11am, and the quietest between 2pm and closing time.

Lidl added: "Whilst we always urge customers to use the tongs provided in our bakery, as a temporary measure, you’ll also notice there are disposable gloves for you to use in order to bag loose items yourself, safely.

"In addition to this, our teams are continuing to pre-bag a selection of loose bakery items for you. We're continuing to monitor this area of our store, and will change the way we’re doing things if necessary."

Morrisons

In a video update to customers, Morrisons have outlined the rules in place.

"Our friendly colleagues will manage every store entrance to ensure it doesn't get too busy.

"We'll manage checkout queues as well to help complete your shopping trip safely.

"We're asking our customers to wear face coverings when shopping with us, and our colleagues will be wearing them too or serving you behind protective screens."

Iceland

Iceland and The Food Warehouse shoppers have been reminded to stick to the rules when in store.

The retailer said: "We have made further updates to our store policies in order to strengthen our health and safety measures, in line with Government guidelines.

"These include agreed limits of the number of people in our stores, signage and markers on the floor to try to ensure that customers keep 2m/6ft distances.

"We are also emphasising the importance of social distancing across all of our stores. We are reminding customers that wearing face coverings in our stores across the UK is mandatory, in line with the latest Government advice.

"Our store colleagues will also be wearing face masks when they are interacting with customers on the shop floor and we have introduced Perspex screens within our stores for the comfort and safety of both staff and customers in line with the latest Government guidance.

"Face coverings are mandatory for all customers in retail stores across the UK with the exception of those exempted from wearing them in accordance with the latest Government advice, such as people with relevant health conditions and children under the age of 11. A full list of exemptions can be found on the Government website."