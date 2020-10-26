A charity has issued fireworks advice for dog owners ahead of bonfire night.

The Dogs Trust is urging all dog owners to take preventative measures to prepare their dogs for fireworks displays.

With many public displays set to be cancelled this year due to the pandemic, there is a chance people will host private displays in their back gardens.

Jenna Kiddie, head of canine behaviour at the charity, said: “For many dogs and their owners, firework season is always one they dread.

"But this year, dog owners are faced with the added worry that more fireworks will be set off in the local neighbourhood due to large scale gatherings being cancelled.

“Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying experience for them.

"Fireworks also tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs.

“There are lots of things dog owners can do to help make fireworks less stressful for their dogs. Simple steps such as providing safe spaces for them to hide or settling them before the fireworks start can make a big difference.

“We would also urge anyone thinking of putting on their own fireworks display to consider the welfare of their four-legged friends and others in the neighbourhood by following our Firework Dog Code.”

Advice for dog owners:

Walk your dog before dark – make sure your dog is well-exercised and has had a toilet break before the fireworks begin.

Feed your dog before the fireworks begin as they may become unsettled and not want to eat during the fireworks.

Make sure your house and garden are secure during the fireworks as fear may make your dog try to escape.

Try to settle your dog before the fireworks start – if your dog is in familiar safe surroundings it will help them cope with the noise.

Provide a safe hiding place – make sure your dog has somewhere safe in their favourite room, perhaps under a table.

Close curtains, turn lights on, and turn up the volume on your TV or radio to drown out firework noises and flashing lights.

Advice for people wishing to host a private display: