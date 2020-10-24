The clocks will go back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) tonight.

Every year on the last Sunday of October clocks go back one hour – meaning many of us will get an extra hour in bed.

This is done as a way of reducing energy consumption because there will be more light in the mornings as we head into winter.

An easy way of remembering the clocks change is to think of the seasons – in spring the clocks “spring” forward, and in autumn they “fall” back.

But it’s important to take note of the date and time the clocks change, so you aren’t caught unaware.

Here is everything you need to know.

What time do the clocks go back?

The clocks will go back one hour on Sunday, October 25 2020 at 2am.

That means, at 2am BST the time will suddenly become 1am GMT.

The change always happens on a weekend, in the middle of the night, to ensure there is limited disruption.

The clocks always go back on the last Sunday in October, and go forward on the last Sunday in March.

Last year the clocks went back on Sunday, October 27.

Will clocks adjust automatically?

Clocks on smartphones should adjust automatically.

Just check you have “set automatically” turned on in your “date and time” settings.

But older analogue clocks will need to be changed manually.

For example, clocks on ovens and microwaves will usually need to be changed manually.

New smart TVs should update their clocks, but on older models you will have to do it yourself.

Other timepieces like watches or clocks in cars may also need changing.

When do the clocks go forward again?

The clocks change again when they go forward in March.

The change will bring more sunlight each day.

Why do the clocks go back?

The changing of the clocks goes back centuries and the initial idea was to save energy and get people out of their homes and into the big outdoors to enjoy the daylight hours.

In 1784, it was Benjamin Franklin who first campaigned to change the clocks whilst he was in Paris.

His belief was that if people got out of bed earlier, they'd get extra daylight. And he makes a good point.

However, it wasn't until 1916 that it was properly implemented in the UK when the first Daylight Saving Bill was brought before the House of Commons.

This is because despite it being discussed for a number of years, it was opposed the first time round.

In 1907, a man named William Willett wrote a whole pamphlet about how people wasted valuable hours of light during the summer called 'The Waste of Daylight'.

As a keen golfer, he himself would become annoyed when it got too dark in the evening and he would have to stop play.

He, however, didn't get to see the change happen as he sadly died in 1915.