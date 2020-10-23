A POLICE sergeant is urging people to stay away from an unauthorised event which could put the welfare of people at risk.

Essex Police's sergeant Graham Thomas has ordered people to avoid attending an event planned to take place in Chelmsford tomorrow evening (Saturday).

The force became aware of the event last week and have since spoken to the organiser.

They have informed officers that no formal notification has been submitted and no risk assessment to ensure the safety of the public has been completed.

This makes the event unlawful and, in the eyes of the law, unsafe, and could therefore potentially put the welfare of anyone attending at risk.

Sergeant Graham Thomas said: “The organiser of the event has not taken the necessary precautions needed to ensure the safety of those attending.

“Our approach to the Government’s Covid-19 regulations has always been to engage with people, explain the regulations, and encourage them to do the right thing.

“We have spoken to the organiser, explained the regulations to him, and encouraged him to ensure he is adhering to them.

“Where there are clear and blatant breaches, and it is appropriate to do so, we will take enforcement action.

“If you attend the event on Saturday then you could be faced with enforcement action and could face a fine.

“The vast majority of people in Essex have been doing the right thing and following the Governments regulations and I want to thank you for that.

“I urge you to continue to do so and not put your welfare and that of your loved ones at risk.”