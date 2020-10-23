THE number of coronavirus cases in Essex has reached more than 13,300, according to the latest figures.
Today's update from Public Health England shows 10,794 positive tests have been carried out in the Essex County Council region since the start of the pandemic.
In Southend 1,263 cases have been recorded, while in Thurrock, there has been a total of 1,245 positive cases of Covid-19.
Across England there has now been 704,443 coronavirus cases, and 58,164 deaths recorded with Covid-19 on the death certificate.
