A new map reveals each and every firm that has answered Marcus Rashford's free school meals plea.

At least 100 organisations have offered to supply free school meals during half term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign to end child food poverty.

On Thursday, Rashford encouraged anyone wishing to join him to tweet using the hashtag #endchildfoodpoverty and he would retweet with a locator, saying he was "blown away" by the support he'd received.

By 2pm on Friday, he had retweeted at least 80 such offers.

Those offering to help ranged from cafes, sandwich shops and pubs, to charities, catering companies and restaurant chains, such as the Big Smoke Brewery.

Blown away by news of local businesses stepping up to fill the voucher scheme deficit during the October half term. Selflessness, kindness, togetherness, this is the England I know 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Add #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY to your tweets so I can track them. I will share as many as I can ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 22, 2020

Some of those taking part are located in areas where they have to close due to new lockdown measures.

Councils in Liverpool, Greater Manchester, Wigan and Doncaster are among those across the country to have pledged support, along with those of several London boroughs including Lambeth, Redbridge and Hammersmith and Fulham.

And as businesses continue to get involved, one Manchester United fan has been busy creating a handy map showcasing where people can get free meals from.

The United supporter took to Twitter to share his work, pinning each business which is coming to the forefront with promises of free meals for hungry kids.

Ollie Gerrard, a Degree Apprentice at Cisco, wrote: "Trying to build a map for all the places helping with free school meals.

"@ me to add somewhere. Working through all of @MarcusRashford 's Tweets.

"Click a marker for more info"

Ollie accompanied the map with three hashtags - saying #bemoremarcus#FreeSchoolMeals#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY.

Pressure is growing for a rethink on helping children get enough to eat in the half-term school holidays.

The government says enough support is available for families facing hardship and it will not be extending a school meal voucher scheme.

But on a visit to a food bank with his mother, Melanie, footballer Marcus Rashford said he would not let up in his campaign to change their minds.

Some councils are now giving families lunch vouchers while schools are shut.

Mr Rashford, who forced a government U-turn on free school meal vouchers for eligible pupils over the summer holidays, has been re-tweeting details of cafes and restaurants who have offered to provide meals during the holidays.

Speaking during a visit to a food bank in Manchester, the England and Manchester United footballer said he didn't mind the criticism he was receiving from some MPs so long as it brought changes.

On Wednesday, MPs voted against a Labour call to make free school meals available outside term time for the next six months, including over the Christmas and Easter holidays.