The nights are drawing in and the leaves have turned a golden orange - summer is well and truly over.

While the last few weeks have been relatively mild, temperatures are set to plummet as we enter the cold winter months.

Which can only mean one thing - snow - according to weather forecasters.

According to long-range forecaster Accuweather, the county could be hit with snowy showers by December 18 - just over eight weeks away.

All of our towns seem to be set for the possibility of snow around December 18 and 19, along with a strong chill as temperatures drop into the minus figures.

In Chelmsford, forecasters predict a snow shower for the morning, followed by rain in the afternoon.

Similarly in Basildon and Southend, Accuweather has predicted that there will be a possible snow showers in the morning of December 18 - closely followed by the same the next day.

Brentwood is also predicted to see a snow shower early on, however there is also rain forecast that afternoon which would wash away any settled snow.

Over in Grays, December 18 is the lucky day for potential snow but generally residents will see cloudy and windy weather with the chance of a shower.

Snow is also predicted across mid Essex in Braintree and Witham too.

When it comes to the big day itself, the forecast is currently predicting a sunny day with no snow - but you never know, a lot can change in between now and then.