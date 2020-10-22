A new blood plasma donation centre is opening as part of the world's largest plasma trial for coronavirus.
NHS Blood and Transplant is opening the centre in Chelmsford as one of 14 new donation centres to support two Covid-19 trials.
The NHS is calling for people who've had coronavirus to register as donors so they can be booked into appointments in advance.
The antibody plasma of people who've had the disease can them be transfused into people who are struggling to develop their own immune response.
The NHS Blood and Transplant led trials are the world’s largest randomised clinical trials of convalescent plasma.
Hospitals in Essex have transfused around 20 people.
To register go to nhsbt.nhs.uk