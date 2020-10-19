Parents have been warned that giving children Calpol could "mask" one of the symptoms of coronavirus.

Several schools have written to parents with the latest coronavirus guidance.

Lots of schools are taking twice-daily temperature checks to identify any children with a potential fever.

And they are asking parents and carers to contact them before sending their child to school if they have had Calpol.

This is following the advice from Public Health England that Calpol can mask a fever, which is a symptom of COVID.

As with adults, the main symptoms of coronavirus in children are:

a high temperature

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to sense of smell or taste

Paracetamol-based medicine like Calpol can be effective in treating a high temperature, and there is no reason why parents should not use it to treat symptoms of coronavirus.

In March there were rumours on social media that using ibuprofen or paracetamol to treat symptoms in children could do more harm than good, but experts have since quashed these concerns.

What the NHS says

Guidance on the NHS website states: "There is no clear evidence that using ibuprofen to treat symptoms such as a high temperature can make coronavirus (COVID-19) worse.

"You can give paracetamol or ibuprofen to treat the symptoms of coronavirus.

"We recommend that you give paracetamol to your child first.

"It has fewer side effects than ibuprofen and is the safer choice for most people.

"Always follow the instructions that come with your medicine."

Will schools close again?

Children returned to school in September after months of learning from home during lockdown.

It's unlikely they will close again as the Government has vowed to do everything it can to keep schools open.

And the current rules carve out an exemption on the six-person restriction for schools.

The tiered lockdown system does not include schools, either.

From October 16, schools in Northern Ireland will close as part of a four-week circuit breaker lockdown.

However there is no indication these measures will be taken throughout the rest of the UK - in Scotland during their mini-lockdown schools will remain open.

What are the current rules in schools?

Masks need to be worn by teachers in local lockdown areas.

School pupils at secondary schools in England will also have to wear masks in school corridors in local lockdown areas.

Schools have been ordered to put all year groups in "protective bubbles" to minimise contact and lessen the chance of transmission.

It will involve staggered start and end times to minimise contact with other classes.

Classes will have different lunch and break times and kids will have to regularly wash their hands.

Many have implemented one-way systems in corridors, or dividers in the middle to control the flow of kids.